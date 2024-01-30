Aubrey converted 36 of 38 field-goal attempts and 49 of 52 extra-point attempts over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Signed out of the USFL in the offseason, Aubrey missed his first kick attempt in the NFL on a Week 1 PAT but then went on to set a new NFL record by making 35 straight FG attempts to begin his career. He led the league in scoring with 157 points, and barring any major changes in the offseason to the Cowboys' potent offense, Aubrey figures to be among the top fantasy options at his position in 2024.