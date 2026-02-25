The Cowboys have reportedly offered Aubrey a deal for more than Harrison Butker's league-high $6.4 million average per season, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the Cowboys and Aubrey's agent Todd France are in agreement that the 30-year-old should be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, but the team's reported offer falls short of the mark, closer to $10 million per season that France is said to be seeking. Aubrey is on track to become a restricted free agent next month, with Archer relaying that Cowboys are likely to place the second-round tender (at a cost of close to $5.8 million) on the Notre Dame product, who made 36 of his 42 field-goal attempts during the 2025 regular season en route to racking up a fantasy-friendly 155 points (third among NFL kickers).