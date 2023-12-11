Aubrey made all four of his field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Eagles.

Aubrey had an impressive Week 14 from all angles, making three fields from 50-plus yards, including a 59 and 60-yarder -- becoming the first player in NFL history to make two attempts of 59 yards or more in the same game. His other attempts came from 45 and 50 yards out. The rookie kicker out of Notre Dame has yet to miss an FGA on the season and now sits at a perfect 30-for-30. Three PAT misses on 42 tries are the lone blemishes on his season. Aubrey and the Cowboys will next travel to Buffalo for a Week 15 matchup.