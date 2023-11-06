Aubrey successfully converted one field-goal attempt and two extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

While he didn't see a lot of volume, Aubrey's 51-yard kick straight down the middle of the uprights late in the second quarter not only gave Dallas a 17-14 lead, it set a new NFL record -- the rookie kicker has begun his career with 19 straight successful field goals, breaking the old mark of 18 set by Travis Coons in 2015. Aubrey's also missed only one of his PAT attempts this season, and he'll look to keep rolling in Week 10 against the Giants.