Aubrey connected on his only field goal attempt and all four of his extra points in Friday's 31-13 preseason win over the Falcons.

Aubrey showed he was ready for the regular season with another jaw-dropping kick, as he drilled a 64-yard FG right at the end of the first half. Heading into his third NFL season, the Notre Dame product remains the league's preeminent kicker from long distance after converting 14 of 17 attempts from 50 yards or longer in 2024. If Dak Prescott can stay healthy and lead the Cowboys' offense to a better overall performance this year, it might turn some of those desperation FGs into PATs, but Aubrey figures to be extremely productive regardless -- after leading the league with 157 points as a rookie in 2023, he finished second behind Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell last year with 150.