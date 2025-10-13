Aubrey went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

Aubrey made a chip-shot 23-yard field goal in the first quarter before later adding a 28-yard make in the fourth. The kicker was able remain perfect on field goals, going 12-for-12 so far this year, including 4-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making 18 of 19 PATs over six games this season.