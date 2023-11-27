Aubrey connected on a 52-yard field-goal attempt and converted four of five extra point attempts in a 45-10 rout of the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

The rookie kicker has missed PATs in back-to-back games and has shanked three in total on 36 attempts through 11 games, but Aubrey remains perfect on FGs, extending his NFL record to begin a career to 22 straight makes. With the Cowboys' offense firing on all cylinders, however, he's seen fewer field goals in recent weeks, limiting his fantasy ceiling heading into Week 13's meeting with a Seattle team that's given up 22.6 points a game, 22nd in the league.