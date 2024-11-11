Aubrey connected on both his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.
It was a brutal day for the Dallas offense without Dak Prescott (hamstring) under center, and Aubrey produced the team's only points with a couple of first-half FGs, the longest of which went for 46 yards. Prescott could be headed for season-ending surgery, so Aubrey's ceiling suddenly looks a lot lower ahead of a Week 11 tilt against the Texans, and potentially for the rest of 2024.
