Aubrey connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and his only PAT in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The rookie kicker converted from 26, 27 and 49 yards out, and Aubrey is a perfect 10-for-10 on FG attempts to begin his NFL career. If the Cowboys continue to struggle in the red zone behind a banged-up offensive line -- they scored only one TD on five trips to the red zone Sunday -- Aubrey should keep producing at an elite level.