Aubrey underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Aubrey is expected to be ready to go for the Cowboys' offseason program after recovering from a minor procedure on his shoulder. The kicker is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he made 40 of 47 field-goal attempts, including an impressive 14-for-17 from 50-plus yards.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Perfect in Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Misses 61-yarder in loss•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Makes four deep FGs in Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Busy in Week 15 win•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Perfect in loss•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Reliable vs. division rival•