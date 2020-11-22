site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Brandon Knight: Back from injured reserve
Knight (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The 23-year-old has been injured reserve for the past month after knee surgery, but he's back on the active roster for Week 11. Knight should reclaim the starting role at right tackle for Dallas.
