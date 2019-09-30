Cowboys' Brandon Knight: Healthy scratch Week 4
Knight was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Knight spent much of training camp recovering from a torn plantar fascia, and he now appears healthy. With Connor Williams and Xavier Su'a-Filo healthy, Knight provides the Cowboys with little more than a reserve option at left guard.
