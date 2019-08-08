Cowboys' Brandon Knight: Leaves practice early
Knight left Thursday's practice on a cart after suffering an apparent injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Knight removed his right shoe before being carted off the field, indicating that his issue could be related to his right leg or foot. In any case, the details and severity of his injury remain unknown at this time. When healthy, Knight projects to compete for a depth role along the Cowboys' offensive line.
