Knight has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The specifics of the injury/surgery remain unclear, but according to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the 23-year-old will be sidelined for at least a couple weeks. It's yet another blow for the Cowboys' offensive line, which is already without starters Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins (hip). Zack Martin's status is also in doubt due to a concussion. Assuming he's activated off injured reserve this week, Cameron Erving (knee) likely will slot in at left tackle during Knight's absence.