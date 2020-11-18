site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Brandon Knight: Returns to practice Wednesday
Knight (knee) practiced Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR.
Knight's eligible to return as soon as Sunday's game versus the Vikings, and if he's able to play, he'll likely immediately start at tackle.
