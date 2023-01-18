Maher, who is expected to be the Cowboys' placekicker for Sunday's divisional-round game in San Francisco, will be joined at the position after the team signed Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Despite making 50 of 53 point-after tries during the regular season, Maher raised some question marks regarding his job security during Monday's 31-14 wild-card win at Tampa Bay after missing his first four extra points. He proceeded to make his final PAT following Dallas' last touchdown, and coach Mike McCarthy and special teams coordinator John Fassel both noted Tuesday that Maher should retain his duties in the second round of the playoffs, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Owner and GM Jerry Jones was less committal, though, saying the team would "take a look" at the situation, and now another placekicker is in the building. As a result, Maher's status will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his odds to keep kicking for the Cowboys on Sunday.