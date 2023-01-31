Maher connected on 29 of 32 field-goal attempts, including nine of 11 from 50 yards or longer, and 50 of 53 extra-point attempts across 17 regular-season games in 2022.

His impressive performance during the regular season, which saw Maher finish tied for third in the NFL with 137 points, was the good news. The bad? His dreadful postseason numbers, as he missed five of six PATs in two playoff games. The kicker is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the rough ending to his campaign could put his future with the Cowboys in doubt. With special-teams coach John Fassel expected to return to Dallas in 2023, however, Maher will likely get a chance to prove his postseason woes were just an aberration.