Maher kicked two field goals and an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

His 50-yard field goal in the second quarter gave the Cowboys their first points of the day. After a shaky NFL debut in Week 1, Maher hasn't missed a kick in the two games since, but the team's lackluster offense limits his fantasy ceiling heading into a Week 4 tilt with the Lions.

