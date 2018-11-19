Maher missed one of two extra points but connected on all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 42-yarder as time expired, in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.

While he's hardly been automatic -- Maher's missed one kick, either field goal or extra point, in four straight games -- he's still maintained a solid fantasy floor most weeks, booting multiple field goals in seven of his last nine contests. With the low-powered Dallas offense often sputtering in the red zone, Maher should continue to see plenty of opportunities down the stretch.