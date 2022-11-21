Maher connected on all four of his field goal attempts and all four of his PATs in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings.

With the Cowboys' offense slipping into overdrive, Maher had plenty of chances to rack up points, but his most impressive feat came at the end of the second quarter. He booted a 60-yard field goal just as the clock expired on the half, only for the kick to get undone by a late replay call from upstairs. After CeeDee Lamb's catch was upheld, Maher calmly stepped up and drilled the 60-yarder again. The 33-year-old hasn't missed a kick since Week 6 and hasn't missed a field goal under 50 yards all season, giving him both a solid floor and impressive ceiling heading into Dallas' Thanksgiving clash with the Giants.