Maher connected on all seven of extra point attempts in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears.

Despite not getting any field goal attempts, Maher still wound up with solid production by virtue of sheer volume. The 32-year-old kicker's prior career high for PATs in a single game was five, set in Week 1 of the 2019 season, and with Dak Prescott back under center and the Cowboys' offense regaining its swagger, Maher figures to be plenty busy in the second half of the season.