Cowboys' Brett Maher: Costly miss in loss
Maher made three of his four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Week 6's 24-22 loss to the Jets.
Maher converted from 50, 62 and 32 yards on his respective field goals, tying his career long in the process, but his third-quarter miss from 40 yards ultimately proved costly. Through six games, Maher has misfired on four of his 11 field-goal tries, limiting him to 39 total points on the season.
