Cowboys' Brett Maher: Crucial miss against Vikings
Maher connected on one of two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra points in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
The Cowboys' first drive of the night stalled at the Minnesota 39-yard line, and Maher ended up missing the ensuing 57-yard FG attempt -- setting the Vikings up for their first TD of the night after they exploited the excellent field position. The Dallas Kicker did boot a 23-yarder in the fourth quarter, however. Maher has converted only 70 percent (14-for-20) of his field-goal opportunities this season, but four of the six misses have come from 50-plus yards, and he's a perfect 29-for-29 on PATs.
