Cowboys' Brett Maher: Drills 63-yard FG among seven kicks
Maher went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts during Sunday's 37-10 win over the Eagles.
Maher set a new career long with the 63-yarder and gave the Cowboys a 27-7 lead heading into halftime. It's been an up-and-down season as the 29-year-old is only 10-for-14 on field goals, but he now has 60-yard makes in back-to-back weeks while converting all 22 of his PATs. The Cowboys have a quality matchup with the Giants on tap for Week 8.
