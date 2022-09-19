Maher connected on both his extra-point attempts and both his field-goal attempts Sunday, including a 50-yarder as time expired in a 20-17 win over the Bengals.
The 32-year-old was good from 54 yards out just before halftime, giving him a dress rehearsal for his game-winning kick at the end of the fourth quarter. Maher is off to a solid start to the season in his third stint with the Cowboys and has yet to miss a kick through two games, although his volume could remain volatile with backup QB Cooper Rush under center and the team dealing with an all-around underperforming offense.
