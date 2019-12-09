The Cowboys are again hosting free agent kickers for workouts Monday, indicating that Maher's position with the team may not be secure, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maher has missed a league-leading 10 field goals this season, prompting Dallas to bring in Kai Forbath, Tristan Vizcaino and Nick Rose for workouts. The team also worked out three kickers last week. Coming off a three-game losing streak, the Cowboys may opt to cut Maher in the hopes of landing a more reliable kicker.