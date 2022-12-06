Maher connected on six of seven extra point attempts in Sunday's 54-19 win over the Colts.

He had one PAT blacked and missed out on another when the Cowboys went for two while the outcome of the game was still in doubt. The Dallas offense may be too efficient right now for Maher to have much of a fantasy ceiling -- he's seen at least four extra-point attempts in five straight games, but has zero FG attempts in three of them and only one (which he missed) in one of the other two. That distribution of opportunities isn't likely to change much in Week 14 against the lowly Texans.