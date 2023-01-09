Maher didn't receive a field-goal attempt and missed his only extra point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

It was a mind-bogglingly bad performance by the entire Dallas offense to close out the regular season, and Maher's first missed PAT since Week 13 on his only kick of the day was the cherry on top. The 33-year-old still set a new career high with 50 made PATs this season and tied his career high with 29 FGs, including a 9-for-11 showing from 50 yards or longer, and Maher may not be able to afford any mistakes in Monday's wild-card clash with the Buccaneers.