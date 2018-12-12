Maher made three of four field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-23 win over the Eagles.

Maher started by making from 28 yards, but then missed from 45 yards on his second attempt. Shortly thereafter, however, he nailed a 62-yarder as the first half expired, setting a Cowboys record in the process. The rookie's final make came from 21 yards, and with a couple extra points to boot, he put together his fifth double-digit scoring performance. That haul brought his season total to 106 points, which ranks eighth among kickers.