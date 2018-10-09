Maher made all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.

Maher converted from 27, 43 and 48 yards on his three field-goal efforts, staying perfect since Week 1. With 39 points over those four games, he's benefitted from a Cowboys offense that's struggled to find the end zone.

More News
Our Latest Stories