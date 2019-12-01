The Cowboys are working out three kickers Sunday, an indication that Maher's standing on the 53-man roster could be on shaky ground, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After missing seven field-goal attempts in the Cowboys' first 11 games, Maher might have hit a new low in Dallas' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills. Though he knocked down his lone extra-point try, Maher had a 35-yard field-goal attempt blocked late in the second quarter and was a wide right on an attempt from 47 yards in the third quarter. Dallas will evaluate the auditioning kickers Sunday and could sign one of the trio, a development that would likely spell an end to Maher's time in the organization.