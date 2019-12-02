Cowboys' Brett Maher: Keeping kicking job
Coach Jason Garrett confirmed that Maher would remain the Cowboys' kicker for the team's upcoming game Thursday versus the Bears, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After Maher missed two field goals in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills to bump his proficiency rate down to 67.8 percent for the season, Dallas brought three kickers in for workouts over the weekend. The team's brass apparently decided that sticking with Maher was the best option for another week, though he won't exactly have a favorable bounce-back spot as the Cowboys head outdoors to Soldier Field.
