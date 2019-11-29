Play

Maher will continue as the Cowboys' kicker, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Even though coach Jason Garrett said the club would evaluate the kicker position after Thursday's loss to the Bills, Cowboys executive vice president said the team would stand by Maher after he missed both of his field-goal tries in the loss. The 29-year-old has made just 19 of his 28 field-goal attempts on the year and has missed three in the last two games, both Dallas losses.

