Cowboys' Brett Maher: Kicks game-winning FG
Maher connected on both his extra-point attempts and all four of his field-goal tries, including a 38-yarder on the final play of the game, in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Lions.
The rookie has now converted eight straight field goals since missing the first attempt of his NFL career. The Cowboys' offense looked better in Week 4 but still had difficulty finishing drives, and Maher could prove to be one of the better fantasy options available for the rest of the season, as he's likely to get multiple FG attempts each week.
