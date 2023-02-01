Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team will be starting over at kicker, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, which will likely end Maher's time with the Cowboys.

Maher is slated to be a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the team in Sept. 2022. The 33-year-old had a strong season, making 29 of his 32 field-goal attempts, and totaling 137 points, which was tied for third in the NFL. However, his regular season performance was overshadowed by missing six of his final seven extra-point attempts to close out the season, including Week 18 against Washington and the team's two playoff games. Assuming he does not ultimately return to Dallas, he'll likely be able to find an opportunity to earn a chance elsewhere.