Maher connected on a 51-yard field goal on his only attempt in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys' offense was brutal to begin the season, and the unit now faces the prospect of more poor outings to come with Dak Prescott (hand) sidelined for multiple weeks. In theory that could result in plenty of stalled drives and field-goal attempts for Maher, but if Week 1 is any indication, it's more likely to mean he hardly gets used at all. Fantasy GMs who landed on Maher in their drafts will likely want to check the waiver wire for alternatives.