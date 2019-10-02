Cowboys' Brett Maher: Logs four points
Maher made his lone field-goal and extra-point tries in Sunday night's 12-10 loss to the Saints.
Maher converted from 28 yards on his only field-goal attempt. The kicker has tallied 23 points through four games, missing just one of his 18 total kicks.
