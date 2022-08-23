Maher is left as the only kicker on the Cowboys' roster after the team waived Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

The Cowboys have cycled through kickers this offseason, rostering all of Chris Naggar, Jonathan Garibay, Hajrullahu and now Maher after moving on from Greg Zuerlein. Maher is no guarantee to be Dallas' kicker Week 1, but if he is he's coming off a 2021 campaign in which he made 16 of 18 field-goal attempts and 10 of 12 point-after tries in eight appearances with the Saints.