Coach Jason Garrett suggested Maher could lose his job after Thursday's poor showing against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "We decided to give Brett an opportunity this week," Garrett said Friday. "It didn't work out. So we have to take a real close, hard look at that."

The Cowboys brought in three kickers at the beginning of the week but decided not to sign any of them. Maher then missed another field goal in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Bears, pushing his league-high total to 10 misses for the season. Impressive leg strength may not be enough to save his job this time around, with the Cowboys presumably hoping to find someone more reliable.