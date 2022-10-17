Maher connected on both his extra points and one of two field-goal attempts during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles.

The fourth-quarter miss from 59 yards out had the distance but drifted wide right, and it would have brought the Cowboys to within one score with a little over a minute left in the game. Maher has missed only three kicks -- two of 16 field goals and one of nine PATs -- through six games, and he could see a spike in opportunities in Week 7 against the Lions if Dak Prescott (thumb) is able to return to action.