Cowboys' Brett Maher: Misses first kick of 2019
Maher connected on one of two field goal attempts and all four of his extra points in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
He clanked a kick off the right upright from 55 yards out in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys already up 24-6, but otherwise Maher was solid once again. The Dallas offense has scored more than 30 points in every game so far, but it has actually been too efficient to provide Maher with many opportunities for fantasy value -- he's attempted only three field goals against 13 PATs to begin 2019.
