Maher converted one of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Maher's two misses game from 54 and 33 yards, respectively. Across five contests Maher has converted just four of seven field-goal tries, but he's been perfect across 17 extra-point attempts. He's likely primed for a game script against the Jets in Week 6.

