Cowboys' Brett Maher: Not facing much competition
Maher doesn't appear to have serious competition for the kicker job, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official website reports.
The Cowboys signed Kasey Redfern, a punter who also served as a kicker during his college career at Wofford. He's a threat to punter Chris Jones more so than Maher, though neither specialist seems especially likely to lose his job. Maher missed seven field-goal attempts last season, but he converted six of seven tries from 50-plus yards, including kicks from 62 and 59 yards out. The impressive range combined with above-average team context makes Maher a reasonable selection at the end of fantasy drafts.
