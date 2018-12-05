Cowboys' Brett Maher: Notches seven points
Maher made both his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Week 13's 13-10 win over the Saints.
Maher converted from 26 and 46 yards on his two field goals. The 29-year-old rookie has scored at least seven points in four straight games, bringing his season tally to 95.
