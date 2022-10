Maher connected on his only field goal attempt and all three of his PATs in Sunday's win over the Lions.

It's the first time since Week 1 that Maher hasn't seen multiple FG attempts, and perhaps not coincidentally, that was also the last time Dak Prescott was under center. The three extra points were a season high though, and if a more efficient Cowboys offense trades some of the former for the latter, Maher should still see enough volume to have a steady fantasy floor.