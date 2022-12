Maher converted both his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts in Sunday's win over the Texans.

It's just the second time in the Cowboys' last seven games Maher has seen multiple FG attempts, but the team's offense has provided him with plenty of PAT opportunities -- he hasn't kicked fewer than three extra points in a game during that stretch. He'll remain a high-floor fantasy option heading into a Week 15 trip to Jacksonville.