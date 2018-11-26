Maher converted his sole field-goal attempt and made all four of his extra-point tries during Thursday's win over the Redskins.

Maher made all five of his kicks during the Week 12 win. He's made 22 of 26 field-goal attempts on the year, along with 22 of 23 extra-point tries. He could be in line for a large workload during Thursday's tilt against the Saints.