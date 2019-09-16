Maher connected on his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra points in Sunday's win over Washington.

The field goal was a 25-yard chip shot, so the second-year kicker remains relatively untested on the year, but Maher has been perfect nonetheless -- 1-for-1 on FGs and 9-for-9 on PATs. With the Dallas offense looking explosive in the early going, there should be plenty of opportunities for Maher to rack up points as the season progresses.