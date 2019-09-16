Cowboys' Brett Maher: Perfect in Week 2 win
Maher connected on his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra points in Sunday's win over Washington.
The field goal was a 25-yard chip shot, so the second-year kicker remains relatively untested on the year, but Maher has been perfect nonetheless -- 1-for-1 on FGs and 9-for-9 on PATs. With the Dallas offense looking explosive in the early going, there should be plenty of opportunities for Maher to rack up points as the season progresses.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...