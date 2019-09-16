Maher connected on his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra points in Sunday's win over Washington.

The field goal was a 25-yard chip shot, so the second-year kicker remains relatively untested on the year, but Maher has been perfect nonetheless -- 1-for-1 on FGs and 9-for-9 on PATs. With the Dallas offense looking explosive in the early going, there should be plenty of opportunities for Maher to rack up points as the season progresses.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories