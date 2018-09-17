Maher connected on both his field-goal attempts and both his extra points in Sunday night's win over the Giants.

It was a solid bounce-back performance after his shaky NFL debut in Week 1, when he missed his only kick. Maher figures to get a long leash to prove he can fill Dan Bailey's cleats, and Maher's job security likely improved in Week 2 if only because the free-agent ranks figure to be depleted after a number of kicking disasters around the league.