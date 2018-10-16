Cowboys' Brett Maher: Perfect in win over Jags
Maher connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
It was a huge day for the 28-year-old NFL rookie, both in points and in distance -- two of the field goals came from 50-plus yards. Maher has now booted multiple field goals in five straight games and hasn't missed a kick of any sort since Week 1, making him one of the most productive fantasy kickers around through the early part of the schedule.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...