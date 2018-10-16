Maher connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

It was a huge day for the 28-year-old NFL rookie, both in points and in distance -- two of the field goals came from 50-plus yards. Maher has now booted multiple field goals in five straight games and hasn't missed a kick of any sort since Week 1, making him one of the most productive fantasy kickers around through the early part of the schedule.